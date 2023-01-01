Large Scale Indoor Sports Theme Park Being Promoted in Gijang

A sports theme park based on an adventure and trampoline park is expected to be built on the second-phase project site of Osiria Theme Park in Gijang-gun, Busan, which is used as a temporary parking lot at Lotte World Adventure Busan.

According to Busan Metropolitan City Corporation and the industry last week, there is a possible plan to install an indoor sports theme park facility on the site of the second phase of the Osiria theme park.

VAUNCE, a company specializing in various adventure amusement facilities including trampolines, is known to be the most preferred.

VAUNCE operates 16 centers in Banpo and Samseong in Seoul, Geoje in Gyeongnam, Jeju, and Gwangju, and has a store in Yongho-dong W Square in Busan.

It is popular with children because it has various adventure rides such as trampolines, zip lines, and rock climbing.

VAUNCE is known to have expressed its intention to create a large-scale indoor sports theme park that even adults can fully enjoy, taking into account the diverse age groups that visit the Osiria Tourism Complex.

Currently, the second-phase project site, which is used as a temporary parking lot for Lotte World Busan, has a total area of 39,000 square meters.

Lotte World Busan (282,600 ㎡), Lotte Mall Dongbu Branch, Lotte Maison Dongbu Branch (79,700 ㎡), and New Zealand Skyline Luge (99,000 ㎡) are in operation on the existing first-phase project site.

In terms of area, Lotte World Busan is the largest. When the scale of Lotte World Busan, the anchor facility of Osiria Theme Park, was evaluated as small, the developer, Osiria Theme Park PFV, and Busan Metropolitan City Corporation were able to create synergy effects with existing facilities without dividing the second-phase site into multiple uses.

It was planned to build large leisure facilities and accommodations in the area. However, as a result of examining the connectivity of Osiria Theme Park PFV with existing facilities in various ways, it seems that VAUNCE’s indoor sports theme park is the most suitable for now.

Though the deal is not yet finalized, the situation could change if another proposal comes in during the first half of next year.

Busan Metropolitan City Corporation plans to complete the second stage site development within the first half of 2025, but there is a possibility that it will be delayed due to the economic downturn.