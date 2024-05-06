Image: Dong-gu
Busan News

Large Scale Outdoor Children’s Playground Opens at Sujeongsan in Dong-gu

By Haps Staff

The newly opened ‘Sujeongsan Dream Site’ on Sujeongsan Mountain in Busan’s Dong-gu offers a vast outdoor playground overlooking the sea.

Spanning 21,989 square meters, this eco-friendly playground provides various free play facilities designed to spark children’s imagination and creativity while immersing them in nature.

The initiative aims to revitalize the original downtown area, combatting low birth rates and an aging population.

Funded by national, city, and district funds, the site features themed play areas focusing on ecology, adventure, and energy.

From slides and tunnels to ziplines and trampolines, children can enjoy a range of activities.

The facility operates from Tuesday to Sunday, offering free admission to children under 13 accompanied by a guardian.

