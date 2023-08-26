Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Large-scale Rice Field Painting Grown in Daejeo to Support World Expo Bid

By Haps Staff

Busan’s Daejeo Fields have been transformed into a captivating canvas for a massive rice paddy painting, aiming to lure the 2030 World Expo to the city.

Over the past six months, this project has evolved into a work of agricultural artistry, with the image becoming clear as the rice began to ripen.

The Busan City Agricultural Technology Center brought this vision to life on an 8,610-square-meter canvas in Gangseo-gu’s Daejeo-dong.

The phrases “BUSAN KOREA” and “bookkeeping,” which symbolize the city’s Expo aspirations, are prominently featured.

The rice paddy is near Busan Gimhae Light Rail’s Daejeo Station is visible to passengers, and offers a glimpse of Busan’s global ambitions.

