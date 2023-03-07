Large-Scale Shopping Complex to be Built in Myeongji International New Town

A large-scale shopping complex will be built in Myeongji International New Town, in the center of West Busan.

The ‘Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority’ announced today that it had completed the architectural committee’s deliberation regarding the construction of the large-scale shopping complex including a department store in the new Myeongji International City and that related procedures were underway.

The plan is to build a shopping complex comprised of retail stores, neighborhood living facilities, and accommodations with a total floor area of 1.1 million ㎡, that spans 6 floors below ground and 40 floors above ground.