Image: Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority
Large-Scale Shopping Complex to be Built in Myeongji International New Town

BeFM News

A large-scale shopping complex will be built in Myeongji International New Town, in the center of West Busan.

The ‘Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority’ announced today that it had completed the architectural committee’s deliberation regarding the construction of the large-scale shopping complex including a department store in the new Myeongji International City and that related procedures were underway.

The plan is to build a shopping complex comprised of retail stores, neighborhood living facilities, and accommodations with a total floor area of 1.1 million ㎡, that spans 6 floors below ground and 40 floors above ground.

 

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
