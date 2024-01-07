Large Supermarkets Trying to Keep Up With Online Shopping

Facing challenges from the rapid growth of online retailers during the past year due to COVID-19, large supermarkets are embarking on aggressive marketing strategies to strengthen competitiveness in the new year.

E-Mart recently introduced the ‘2024 Price Breaking Declaration,’ aiming to enhance its main business competitiveness by providing essential food and daily necessities at the lowest prices. The initiative includes monthly discounts on three core food products and more than 40 processed foods and daily necessities.

Homeplus has also initiated the ‘2024 Homeplus Price Stabilization Project,’ offering discounts of up to half price on various products. The focus is on offline distribution through the ‘Mega Food Market,’ a large food specialty store that emphasizes “food must be seen with the eyes.” With 24 stores already revamped as mega food markets, Homeplus aims to differentiate itself by emphasizing ‘food specialization.’

Mega Mart is further securing product competitiveness by planning in advance with excellent farmers, offering discounts on products like apples to attract customers to offline stores.

With the closing of three large supermarkets last year and two more scheduled for this year, retail outlets are trying to remain competitive as many shoppers switched to online during the pandemic.