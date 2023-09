The Gwangalli M Drone Light Show will open on Saturday, the 30th, on Gwangan Beach for the Chuseok holiday with its largest drone show yet.

Under the theme ‘The Beauty of Korea,’ 1,700 drones will be used to display South Korea’s cultural heritage and traditional culture.

The show will take place once at 8 p.m.

Over 100 security personnel will be on hand to prepare for any safety accidents.