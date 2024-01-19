Largest Festival for Domestic Start-ups to be Held June 25th

The Korea Startup Forum recently announced the return of ‘Busan Slush’D,’ the prominent festival for domestic startups, scheduled for June 25th at BEXCO.

Originating as a spin-off of the Finnish ‘Slush’ event, last year’s Busan Slush gained attention for its private sector-led approach, focusing on local initiatives rather than metropolitan areas.

The upcoming event, ‘BUSAN Slush’D 2024,’ indicates a significant revamp by COSPO.

The festival aims to serve as a global platform for Busan and Gyeongnam-based startups, offering collaboration tracks and support for international market entry.

Additionally, a new support track for students and aspiring entrepreneurs, inspired by Finland’s AaltoES, seeks to discover and nurture local talent.

The winning startup pitching contest team will receive expanded benefits, including full event support and networking opportunities with investors and partners, contributing to the growth of Busan’s startup culture.