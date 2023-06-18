Largest Golf Academy in Busan Opens in Dongrae

The largest golf academy in Busan, known as the ‘Golf Zone GDR Academy,’ and a brunch cafe that uses local ingredients has opened at Lotte Department Stores Dongrae branch.

Spanning an expansive 2777㎡ area on the 7th floor, the Golf Zone GDR Academy provides a comprehensive sports complex where visitors can enjoy golf, swimming, fitness, and cultural activities all in one place.

The academy stands out with its luxurious and practical environment, featuring individual practice bays for focused swing training, dedicated zones for bunker play, putting, and short game practice, as well as shower facilities and a showroom showcasing golf brands and department store merchandise.

Additionally, the complex cultural space known as ‘Be Slow’ on the first floor now houses the renowned brunch bakery ‘Locabore Table.’

The bakery embraces the concept of ‘Locavore’ by offering a diverse menu that highlights fresh ingredients sourced from Busan and Gyeongnam.

Lotte Department Store Dongrae Branch’s strategic location near newly developed large-scale apartment complexes has attracted a growing number of young customers, contributing to its increasing popularity.