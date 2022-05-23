Largest Indoor Swimming Pool in Korea to Open in Gijang Next Month

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park, Korea’s largest indoor swimming pool, will open next month in Jeonggwan New Town.

Gijang-gun city officials announced that the 52.4 billion won project with two floors and one basement is nearly completed after breaking ground in June 2020.

The pool features 27 lanes, including three 50-meter lanes, 19 25-meter lanes, and five children’s lanes.

An indoor sports facility, Mulbit plaza, and an outdoor pool were also built.

The pool will open temporarily from June 1 to 15 in which people can use the pool, fitness facilities, and fitness programs for free.

However, during the temporary period, only 350 people can use the pool and 100 can use the fitness facilities.

The official opening will be on June 16. 40 swim classes ranging from infants, children, and adults will be on offer as well as a survival water class for infants to learn to adapt to water.

Details on pricing, operating hours, and shuttle bus service will be announced at the end of the month.