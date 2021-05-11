Larry Sutton Takes Over as Manager of Lotte Giants

American Larry Sutton has taken over the managerial role for the Lotte Giants after the club let go of Heo Moon-hoe.

The 50-year-old former Major Leaguer takes over the helm of the struggling Giants who sit last in the KBO with a 12-18 record yesterday.

Sutton also has previous experience playing in the KBO with stints for the Hyundai Unicorns and Kia Tigers.

Sutton had been coaching Lotte’s Futures team since October 2019 before the promotion.

In a press conference yesterday, Sutton said that he will play bold and aggressive baseball and that line-up changes will be made.

He becomes the second foreign skipper with the club after Jerry Royster who led the club from 2007-2010.

The Giants lost their opening game under Sutton 7-6 to SSG last night at Sajik.