Image: Lotte Giants
SportsLotte GiantsSports News

Larry Sutton Takes Over as Manager of Lotte Giants

Jeff Liebsch

American Larry Sutton has taken over the managerial role for the Lotte Giants after the club let go of Heo Moon-hoe.

The 50-year-old former Major Leaguer takes over the helm of the struggling Giants who sit last in the KBO with a 12-18 record yesterday.

Sutton also has previous experience playing in the KBO with stints for the Hyundai Unicorns and Kia Tigers.

Sutton had been coaching Lotte’s Futures team since October 2019 before the promotion.

In a press conference yesterday, Sutton said that he will play bold and aggressive baseball and that line-up changes will be made.

He becomes the second foreign skipper with the club after Jerry Royster who led the club from 2007-2010.

The Giants lost their opening game under Sutton 7-6 to SSG last night at Sajik.

 

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
71 %
5.9kmh
100 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 