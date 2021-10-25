Last Sunday of Each Month to be Designated “Traditional Market Day”

The Busan Regional SMEs and Startups Office announced that it will designate the 4th Sunday of every month as a ‘traditional market day’ to revitalize traditional markets and shopping streets that have been badly impacted by COVID-19.

Considering that most local governments across the country designate and operate the second and fourth weeks of every month as a compulsory day off for large marts, the company plans to designate November 28 as a ‘traditional market day’ and conduct a pilot operation, then plan to make it a regular starting next year after analyzing the results.

Customers who purchase 30,000 won or more at the traditional market on the 4th Sunday of every month will get a chance to win a wireless vacuum cleaner (50 people) and mobile Onnuri gift certificate (50,000 won coupon, 50 people) when submitting the code found on their purchase receipt to the traditional market event page.