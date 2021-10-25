Arts & Culture

Last Sunday of Each Month to be Designated “Traditional Market Day”

BeFM News

The Busan Regional SMEs and Startups Office announced that it will designate the 4th Sunday of every month as a ‘traditional market day’ to revitalize traditional markets and shopping streets that have been badly impacted by COVID-19.

Considering that most local governments across the country designate and operate the second and fourth weeks of every month as a compulsory day off for large marts, the company plans to designate November 28 as a ‘traditional market day’ and conduct a pilot operation, then plan to make it a regular starting next year after analyzing the results.

Customers who purchase 30,000 won or more at the traditional market on the 4th Sunday of every month will get a chance to win a wireless vacuum cleaner (50 people) and mobile Onnuri gift certificate (50,000 won coupon, 50 people) when submitting the code found on their purchase receipt to the traditional market event page.

 

