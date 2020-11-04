Image: BIFF
Late Deputy Director Kim Jiseok’s Memoirs “Jiseok is on a Business Trip 2” Released in Korean and English

Haps Staff

Jiseok is on a Business Trip is a collection of film festivals business trip records kept by Kim Jiseok, the late deputy director and program director of the Busan International Film Festival.

The book project was designed by the Jiseok Film Institute in memory of Kim, who passed away due to a sudden illness during a business trip to the Cannes Film Festival 2017.

The late Kim Jiseok was a significant figure in the Asian film industry as well as in Asian cinematic circles. He was one of the founding members of the Busan International Film Festival, devoting over 20 years of his life to secure the festival’s position as one of the renowned festivals in Asia and the world.

Jiseok is on a Business Trip 2 is the next volume of the Jiseok is on a Business Trip, which contains the last 9 year’s records of his business trips. Part 1 ‘The First Step’ involves business trips from 1996 to 1997, and Part 2 ‘Steps Continue to Pave a New Way’ involves business trips from 2000 to 2002.

Jiseok is on a Business Trip 2 allows readers to experience how the Busan International Film Festival became what we know today. The reports contained in the book introduce trials and errors in creating the first international film festival in Korea, how the ‘Guest Visit’ became its most iconic event, and film festivals around the world.

His business trip reports and memos let us witness Kim’s journey of passion and affection for the Busan International Film Festival. Starting as a young cinephile, establishing the festival, and developing the event into Asia’s most renowned film festival are all depicted with detail.

Jiseok is on a Business Trip 2 is published both in Korean and English. The book, now available at all major book stores, shares his path with international filmmakers.

