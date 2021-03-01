Late Night Pharmacies to Open On a Trial Basis

The city of Busan will run public late-night pharmacies from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m on a trial basis.

Public late-night pharmacies were pushed to address the difficulties citizens face in purchasing medicines at late-night hours when medical access is low.

The pharmacies will be open from 10 p.m. to 12 am until December 31st.

The city has designated four public late-night pharmacies, one each in the east, west, north, and south of the city, prioritizing areas with inadequate access to healthcare.

The selected public late-night pharmacies include the Ryu Pharmacy in Bansong-dong, Haeundae-gu for the east, the Gyeongnam Pharmacy in Gwawebeop-dong, Sasang-gu for the west, Dongshin Pharmacy in Jangjeon-dong, Geumjeong-gu for the north, and Jisung Pharmacy in Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu for the central and southern regions.