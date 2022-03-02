Late Night Pharmacy Opens in Ulsan

The city of Ulsan announced that it would designate and operate a ‘public late-night pharmacy’ from March to solve the inconvenience of consulting and purchasing medicines for patients with mild symptoms during the late-night hours, and to prevent misuse and abuse of medicines and accidents.

The target is Garam Pharmacy (159-1 Samsan-ro, Nam-gu), open all year round from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.

Garam Pharmacy is also designated as a home treatment pharmacy that dispenses and supplies medicines to patients currently undergoing home treatment for COVID-19 infection.

“So far, 12 types of safe over-the-counter medicines have been sold at 907 convenience stores that operate 24 hours a day, but complaints have arisen due to lack of drug items and lack of medication guidance. Safe and convenient pharmacist services are provided through public late-night pharmacies. It is hoped that complaints and inconveniences will be resolved,” an Ulsan city official said.

Meanwhile, Ulsan City enacted the “Ulsan Metropolitan City Public Late Night Pharmacy Support Ordinance” in 2019 to support the safe and convenient purchase of drugs by citizens, and in February, it was recommended through the Ulsan Metropolitan City branch of the Korean Pharmaceutical Association to designate a public late-night pharmacy.