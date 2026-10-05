Latest UKCP Monthly Magazine Highlights Cultural Exchange and Community Programs
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Latest UKCP Monthly Magazine Highlights Cultural Exchange and Community Programs

By Haps Staff

The latest edition of the UKCP Monthly Magazine is now available, offering a look at recent cultural, community and international exchange activities involving Korea and the United Kingdom.

This month’s issue covers the Tether Community Workshop and Tether’s participation at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, along with the UK programme for the 2026 Eurasia Citizen Diplomats initiative.

The magazine also looks at Busan Day in Liverpool, highlighting connections between the two port cities, as well as Ode to Music and a feature exploring AI Futures.

The latest issue continues UKCP’s focus on cultural exchange and projects connecting communities in Korea and the UK.

Readers can view the full UKCP Monthly Magazine in the PDF here.

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Haps Staff
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