Latin Film Festival Begins at the Busan Cinema Center

By Haps Staff

The ‘2023 Latin Film Festival’ is set to take place at the Busan Cinema Center from September 7th to 10th.

This event offers a unique opportunity to explore a diverse selection of films to watch for free from various Latin American countries.

This festival promises to allow attendees to gain a deeper understanding of Latin America through the medium of cinema.

Event Information

When: September 7 – 10, 2023

Where: Cinematheque, Busan Cinema Center

Fee: Free

Film List

Elis & Tom (Brazil)

Hunting Party (Guatemala)

The Infinite Flight of Days (Colombia)

Historia del Canal

Corazon de mezquite (Mexico)

Nona. If They Soak Me, I’ll Burn Them. (Chile)

Money exchange! (the Argentine Republic)

The Best Families (Peru)

Los Buscadores (Paraguay)

Movie Times

blank
