Latvian Ambassador to Korea Aris Vigants Visits Busan

In a week of diplomatic meetings between Busan City officials and Ambassadors from various countries in Seoul, Latvian Ambassador Aris Vigants visited the city’s vice mayor of economy Kim Yun-il.

Ambassador Vigants paid his visit Thursday evening at City Hall.

Vice Mayor of Economy Kim Yun-il welcomed Latvian Ambassador and expressed his welcome and gratitude for his visit to Busan.

“I congratulate the first Latvian Film Festival, commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Latvia this year, and look forward to continuing exchanges as a starting point for understanding the cultures and traditions of the two countries,” he said. “The cultural and tourism exchanges of Latvia, such as Busan, which was selected as Korea’s first international tourism city, and the ‘Baltic Jewel’ will bring synergy effects between the two countries. We look forward to expanding it into the future.”

Ambassador Viganz also expressed his desire to expand ties between Latvia and Busan.

“We have high expectations for promoting economic cooperation with Busan in order to expand the base of the logistics market in order to reduce the need for diversification of economic exchange and attract foreign companies and investors in the future.”

In 2020, the capital city of Riga has proposed to sign a sister-friendly city with the city of Busan which is being reviewed by the city according to a city official.