Launch of the music video “Seeking Yue” showing the charm of the famous city – Shaoxing

SHAOXING, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the music video Seeking Yue aiming to show the charm of the better famous city Shaoxing, was released and soon swept the whole network. The ancient city with white walls and black tiles is cleverly combined with the new cool and trendy RAP song, and the history of humanism and mountains and rivers in the Yuezhong are properly linked by the pleasant rhythm, thus forming a touching melody of ancient charm and new style.

As sung in the music video, “100 historic figures spread the gorgeous and colorful scroll ……”, Shaoxing has always been a place of talents and famous people. Wang Xizhi, Lu You, Wang Yangming, Lu Xun, and Zhou Enlai are all representatives of Shaoxing’s famous people in the past generations.

Shaoxing has earned itself many reputations, such as a water town, a bridge town, a wine country, and the land of fish and rice. To find the world’s best yellow wine in Shaoxing. Glutinous rice and Jianhu water are perfectly matched, adding the sweat and blood of the artisans, thus brewing the sweet and mellow Shaoxing yellow wine. Wine culture has become a major feature of Shaoxing vernacular culture, and a precious cultural heritage.

Shaoxing is a unique city of culture and eco-tourism in China, one of the first announced twenty-four historical and cultural cities, was named the “Cultural Capital of East Asia” in 2021. It is also one of the most economically dynamic regions in China, and in 2021, Shaoxing ranked 29th of the country’s cities according to their comprehensive economic strength. Shaoxing, a famous Jiangnan city with more than 2,500 years of history, is increasingly revealing its charm of confidence and vitality.



