Lavender Fields at Jisepo Jinseong Fortress Begin to Bloom

Located in Irun-myeon, Geoje-si, Gyeongnam province, the flower gardens at Jinseong Fortress have become dyed with purple lavender and yellow chrysanthemums.

Jinseong Fortress, which was built in preparation for invasion by pirates during the Joseon Dynasty, is located behind Seonchang Village in Irun-myeon.

Various flowers and cultural assets can be seen throughout the four seasons and the outstanding natural scenery of Seonchang Village overlooking is excellent.

A variety of flowers such as purple lavender, yellow golden gyuk, and dark purple pine chrysanthemum are in full bloom, attracting many visitors again this year.

The flowers usually are in bloom until the end of June and early July.