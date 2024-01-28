Travel

LCC’s Gain Dominance of Gimhae Airport Flights

The proportion of passengers at Gimhae International Airport flying with domestic low-cost carriers (LCC) has increased annually, exceeding 70%.

For international flights, the LCC market share has reached 82%, indicating a growing preference for LCCs at Gimhae Airport.

According to aviation statistics from the Korea Airports Corporation on the 26th, the total number of passengers on domestic and international flights at Gimhae Airport last year was approximately 13.69 million.

Air Busan transported about 4.89 million passengers, accounting for a 35.7% market share.

