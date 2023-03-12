LCT Water Park Sold, Could Finally Open in May

The long-awaited open of the LCT Water Park in Haeundae-gu may finally happen after nearly four years as it has been sold to YIDO Co., Ltd.

On the 9th, LCT PFV announced that it signed a contract to acquire and operate Haeundae LCT Water Park with YIDO for a total sale price of 82 billion won, and the down payment of 8.2 billion won has already been paid.

The business site was named ‘CLUBD OASIS’.

LCT Water Park has been in a short sale crisis because it has not been able to repay the loan of 50 billion won by the maturity date of December 30 of last year.

However, as the sale negotiations with YIDO recently progressed rapidly, they decided to take out a refinancing loan through Mirae Asset Securities.

It is said that YIDO has set up a policy to contribute to the revitalization of Haeundae tourism in Busan by taking over the water park.

ClubD Oasis has a total area of 17,613 square meters and can accommodate up to 3,500 people at the same time.

The indoor/outdoor water park on the 4th floor has the largest infinity pool in Korea where you can see Haeundae Beach, as well as an indoor wave pool, two attractions, and a kids slide.

On the 5th and 6th floors, the highest quality spa facilities will be built.

YIDO plans to open in May after facility repair and pilot operation.