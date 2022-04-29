LCT Water Park to Open in July

Haeundae LCT’s water park is finally set to open after nearly three years of being built.

Paradise Utopia, the buyer of the waterpark announced that they had paid an 8.2 billion won downpayment and officially signed a contract to open the park on the condition that the balance will be paid in June.

The water park will be named “LCT Chi Chi Ping Ping Water Park”, using the popular character ambassador for the Busan Tourism Organization.

Located in Haeundae, the water park is located at the 101-story LCT towers with Haeundae Beach as a front yard.

The outdoor water park uses hot spring water pulled from 840-meters underground and features Korea’s largest infinity pool with an indoor and outdoor area of 5,328 pyeong on the fourth to sixth floors, an indoor water park with a wave pool, male and female saunas, a jjimjilbang, and a food corner.

It can accommodate 3,354 people at a time.

The park is expected to open in mid-July but no exact date has yet been named.

Prices and operating hours have also not yet been revealed.