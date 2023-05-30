LCT Waterpark Scheduled to Open July 5

The long-awaited water park at Haeundae Tourist Resort in Busan is set to open in early July.

After three years of being abandoned and embroiled in a legal dispute, the water park, known as ‘Club The Oasis,’ will finally begin operations. However, concerns persist as the legal battle between the previous water park contractor and LCT’s operator, Ido Co., Ltd. , remains unresolved.

Ido announced that ‘Club The Oasis’ will occupy the 3rd to 6th floors of L City and open its doors on July 5. Prior to the official opening, a four-day pilot operation will take place, featuring the water park, spa facilities, and a food court. Special discounted admission rates will be offered to Busan citizens and Haeundae residents.

In March, Ido acquired the water park through a sales contract with ‘L CT PFV,’ with a total purchase amount of 82 billion won. They have already made a down payment of 8.2 billion won and a deposit of 3 billion won to LCT PFV, the selling party. Additional funds were recently secured through project financing. Ido also conducted a hiring process to select experienced employees for the water park. If all goes according to plan, the water park will open alongside the official opening of Haeundae Beach.

However, a lawsuit between the previous water park contractor, Paradise Utopia, and LCT PFV remains unresolved. LCT PFV terminated the contract last October, alleging non-payment of the balance for the water park sale. In response, Paradise Utopia filed a lawsuit in January seeking to nullify the contract cancellation, citing procedural issues with LCT PFV that prevented payment.

Paradise Utopia applied for a provisional injunction against the disposal of real estate, which was granted on March 21st. If they win the legal battle, the water park’s fate may be uncertain once again. Nonetheless, Ido’s representative stated that all necessary preparations, including securing funds for the balance payment, have been completed. They emphasized that Paradise Utopia’s lawsuit was against LCT PFV and does not involve Ido.

Originally planned to open in June 2020, L CT Water Park faced delays due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on profitability. These repeated setbacks have tarnished the reputation of the resort, which has been labeled a ‘tourist resort without tourist facilities.’