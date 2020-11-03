NewsBusan News

LCT’s Leisure Facilities to Open Next June

Haps Staff

LCT’s leisure facilities, which have all been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to be open next June according to local media reports.

Facilities including the water park, libraries, art galleries, and a spa are all expected to open simultaneously.

Shopping facilities, however, are still up in the air as the commercial mall shops are expected to be sold individually.

Last year, Shinsegae’s Starfield City has signed on to operate the shopping mall according to local real estate officials, but the deal fell through over disagreements over the distribution of profit rates and facility reinvestment.

Over 250 rooms will be available on the first and third floors, however, rent prices are expected to be some of the highest in the country.

Vacancies at commercial malls have been on the rise with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel

