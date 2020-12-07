LCT’s “The Mall” to Sell its Retail Space By the End of This Month

LCT’s “The Mall”, a large scale retail facility located on the first to third floors of the LCT Tower in Haeundae, is scheduled to begin selling its retail space towards the end of this month.

With a total floor space of 83,790 square meters, or roughly the size of 11 soccer fields, its the largest shopping facility built in the city since Shinsegae Department Store opened in 2009.

There are 267 stores based above ground, and it is rumored that a number of large scale key tenants are looking to enter, including high-end luxury brands.

The mall is expected to open in June of next year.

LCT has had many problems finding a tenant to house the shopping center, as finding an operator to take a risk on the new property was proving to be more difficult than expected.

The shopping mall was expected to open in June in line with the Lotte Signiel Hotel, however, Starfield who had signed on to run the property in 2019 backed out.

