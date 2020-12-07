Image: LCT
LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

LCT’s “The Mall” to Sell its Retail Space By the End of This Month

Haps Staff

LCT’s “The Mall”, a large scale retail facility located on the first to third floors of the LCT Tower in Haeundae, is scheduled to begin selling its retail space towards the end of this month.

With a total floor space of 83,790 square meters, or roughly the size of 11 soccer fields, its the largest shopping facility built in the city since Shinsegae Department Store opened in 2009.

There are 267 stores based above ground, and it is rumored that a number of large scale key tenants are looking to enter, including high-end luxury brands.

The mall is expected to open in June of next year.

LCT has had many problems finding a tenant to house the shopping center, as finding an operator to take a risk on the new property was proving to be more difficult than expected.

The shopping mall was expected to open in June in line with the Lotte Signiel Hotel, however, Starfield who had signed on to run the property in 2019 backed out.

.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Shopping, Home & Living

Haeundae Home Plus Christmas Market Postponed

Haps Staff -
The Christmas Market scheduled for this weekend at Home Plus in Marine City has been postponed.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Busan’s First Official BTS Pop-up Store Opens

Haps Staff -
The first official BTS pop-up store in the city has opened at Lotte Department Store in Nampodong.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Payments With WeChat Pay To Become Possible at Zero Pay Affiliated Stores in Busan From Next Week

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will be possible to pay using WeChat Pay, China's largest global payment company, at Zero Pay affiliated stores in Busan from the 28th.
Read more
Health, Fitness & Beauty

B-Beauty Returns For Online Event Today and Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
B-Beauty, a local cosmetics discount event, is set to return for two days from Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. until Friday at 3 p.m.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Souvenir Shop “Dongbaeok General Store” Opens at Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station

Busan City News -
The Souvenir Shop, “Dongbaeok General Store” opened on the first floor of the Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station on November 2, 2020.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

2020 Korea Sale FESTA Begins its Nationwide Run Today Until November 15

Busan City News -
Korea Sale FESTA, a nationwide shopping extravaganza featuring major retailers, manufacturers, and traditional markets, will kick off this year on November 1st for its 15-day run.
Read more

The Latest

What a New Gadeokdo International Airport Could Look Like in Busan

Travel Haps Staff -
As plans to build a new international airport on Gadeokdo gain steam after the Gimhae New Airport Plan has been scrapped, there are many who are pushing to see a large scale 24-hour airport in the city
Read more

Seoul Cancels its New Year’s Bell-Tolling Ceremony This Year

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
For the first time in 67 years, the annual year-end celebration at Seoul's Bosingak Pavilion will not occur.
Read more

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

LCT’s “The Mall” to Sell its Retail Space By the End of This Month

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
LCT's "The Mall", a large scale retail facility located on the first to third floors of the LCT Tower in Haeundae, is scheduled to begin selling its retail space towards the end of this month.
Read more

State-of-the-Art Sound Production Facility “Busan Sound Station” Opens in Centum City

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan Sound Station, a cutting-edge sound production facility, recently opened on the first floor of the Busan Film Post Production Facility in Centum City.
Read more

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: Night Music Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra will present a Night Music Concert this Wednesday night.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
64 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Indulge Yourself With Lotte Signiel Busan’s “The Lounge” Afternoon Tea Set

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Signiel Busan Hotels third floor "The Lounge" is hosting a collaboration between 3-Star Michelin star chef Bruno Ménard and Signiel Busan’s Executive Pastry Chef David Pierre.
Read more

Popeyes to End its 26-Year Run in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Popeyes Chicken will end its 26 years of business in Korea after failing to buy a buyer and ending speculation that its days were numbered in the country.
Read more

City Announces All Restaurants Will Only Allow Takeout and Delivery After 9 p.m.

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that all restaurants no matter the size will only be allowed to have takeout and delivery after 9 p.m. during the two-week social distancing level 2+α from December 1st to 14th in order to stop the recent rapid re-proliferation of COVID-19.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces New Hours For Two Weeks

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar has announced its new hours for the next two weeks during the Level 2 social distancing measures.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 