LCT Waterpark Opening May Be Delayed

Haps Staff

One of the city’s biggest projects may face delays as the opening of the LCT Waterpark scheduled for June is still unclear.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the country, LCT PFV, as well as the city, are unsure whether to open the all-season waterpark due to concerns of spreading the virus.

The waterpark’s fourth and sixth floor are currently under construction, however, according to local media, the park may not have enough time to properly train staff due to social distancing as well as embark on an effective marketing campaign.

Most waterparks nationwide are temporarily closed due to coronavirus and opening dates have not been announced.

Haps Staff
