Sports News

League of Legends World Championship to be Held This Week

By Haps Staff

November in Busan is set to be an electrifying month for gamers and Esports enthusiasts.

The city is hosting the League of Legends World Championship (LoL) – The Ultimate Esports Showdown beginning November 2.

Event Information

When: From November 2 to November 12, 2023

Where: Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan (Play-in and Swiss stages) and Gocheok Sky Dome (Finals)

What to Expect: The World Championship will witness 22 top teams from around the globe competing to secure the championship title.

Highlights: The World Championship has earned its reputation as an exciting platform where both online and offline fans can engage with their favorite Esports players.

Events: To further enhance the fan experience, Busan City and the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency are organizing side events. This includes the Busan Esports Stadium transforming into an outdoor event zone during the LoL World Championship, offering an out-of-the-box viewing experience.

blank
