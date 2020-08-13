Dine & Drink

Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

Dynamic Busan Staff

The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.

Three times a week, chefs and culinary experts from Southeast Asia and Korea will come together to learn how to make some of the world’s tastiest dishes.

In the first class, students learned about nasi goreng, tom yung kung, Bicol express, and other iconic foods of Southeast Asia. The second cooking class will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27 and will explore dishes from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, and Brunei.

Applications for participation may be submitted from Aug. 10 to 17.

Those who wish to participate can check the cooking class timetable online and select their desired date to apply for the class. It is possible to apply for several classes at once, but if the number of participants is larger than the fixed number of applicants, multiple participation may be restricted.

Taking part costs 10,000 won per session, and students must be at least 18 years old. Further information will be detailed at a later time on the website of the ASEAN Culture Center.

Easy Access ASEAN is a program that provides cultural experiences every month. In a break from regular procedure, ASEAN is running a reduced program of adult cooking classes, projects for children and indoor dance events.

The cooking classes are usually very popular; applications often fill to capacity in just three minutes. This year, the number of participants will be fixed to 12 to comply with social distancing rules. However, there are 10 more classes being operated this year than there were in 2019. Visit ach.or.kr for more information.

Address: 162, Jwadong-ro, Haeundae-gu

 

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

11 Employees at a Lotteria in Seoul Test Positive for Coronavirus

BeFM News -
At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: French Delights at De Marigny in Marine City

Sia Lee -
Operated by the popular OPS bakery, De Marigny aims to please in their cafe and brasserie that offers simple food in an elegant setting.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim Hosting “Awesome Autumn and Wine Party” This Friday

Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is hosting an "Awesome Autumn and Wine Party" this Friday at its first floor Italian restaurant Ristorante.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets August Specials

Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Seven Restaurants Warned For Not Having Staff Wear Masks in Busan

Haps Staff -
Seven restaurants were warned for not having its workers wear masks in a recent inspection by the city.
Read more

The Latest

15 People Rescued at Haeundae Beach Due to Summer’s First Rip Current

Busan News BeFM News -
15 people were rescued on Haeundae beach yesterday afternoon due to the season’s first rip current.
Read more

Busan Laochra GAA Summer Co-Ed Cornhole Tourney

Events Haps Staff -
On Saturday, August 15th, HQ Gwangan will be teaming up with Busan Laochra Gaelic Athletic Association to put on a Summer Co-Ed Cornhole Tourney.
Read more

Surfers Must Now Wear Masks in Busan

Sports News BeFM News -
Surfers at beaches in Busan are now required to wear masks in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.
Read more

YOLO Life Fair 2020 Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Maru Convention Co., Ltd. will hold "Yolo Life Fair 2020 Busan" in BEXCO for three days from August 14 to 16.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °

Dine & Drink

Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.
Read more

11 Employees at a Lotteria in Seoul Test Positive for Coronavirus

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Read more

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: French Delights at De Marigny in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Operated by the popular OPS bakery, De Marigny aims to please in their cafe and brasserie that offers simple food in an elegant setting.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea