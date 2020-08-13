Learn to Cook Southeast Asian Dishes this Summer at the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae

The ASEAN Culture House is continuing its Easy Access program with its latest series of cooking classes that are running until September 27.

Three times a week, chefs and culinary experts from Southeast Asia and Korea will come together to learn how to make some of the world’s tastiest dishes.

In the first class, students learned about nasi goreng, tom yung kung, Bicol express, and other iconic foods of Southeast Asia. The second cooking class will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27 and will explore dishes from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, and Brunei.

Applications for participation may be submitted from Aug. 10 to 17.

Those who wish to participate can check the cooking class timetable online and select their desired date to apply for the class. It is possible to apply for several classes at once, but if the number of participants is larger than the fixed number of applicants, multiple participation may be restricted.

Taking part costs 10,000 won per session, and students must be at least 18 years old. Further information will be detailed at a later time on the website of the ASEAN Culture Center.

Easy Access ASEAN is a program that provides cultural experiences every month. In a break from regular procedure, ASEAN is running a reduced program of adult cooking classes, projects for children and indoor dance events.

The cooking classes are usually very popular; applications often fill to capacity in just three minutes. This year, the number of participants will be fixed to 12 to comply with social distancing rules. However, there are 10 more classes being operated this year than there were in 2019. Visit ach.or.kr for more information.

Address: 162, Jwadong-ro, Haeundae-gu