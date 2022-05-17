Image: Gimhae City
Learning Traditional Korean Tea Culture in Gimhae and Hapcheon

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province has selected Gimhae-si and Hapcheon-gun through a city-gun competition as the operators of the “Collaboration Story of Tea Culture and Healing Healing Gyeongnam Travel” to promote Gyeongnam’s tea culture.

This project, which is being implemented for the first time this year, lets visitors experience the various tea cultures of Gyeongnam while operating a program to educate them.

In particularit is expected to revitalize the pottery industry as well as revitalize the local tea culture by commissioning local potters to produce tea tools for tea drinking sets.

Image: Hapcheon-gun

In cooperation with the Gaya Tea Association, Gimhae City selected three tourist attractions, including the Royal Tomb of Suro, and operates a program to guide you on how to use tea tools against the backdrop of an excellent tea cultureThe tea tool set is requested to be produced by the local ceramics association.

In combination with travel products, Hapcheon-gun promotes healing and relaxation by visiting tourist attractions such as Gayasansori-gil and Haeinsa along with a tea tool set containing locally-produced teasThe tea tool set is requested to be produced at the pottery workshop in the building.

