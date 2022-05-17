Learning Traditional Korean Tea Culture in Gimhae and Hapcheon

Gyeongnam province has selected Gimhae-si and Hapcheon-gun through a city-gun competition as the operators of the “Collaboration Story of Tea Culture and Healing Healing Gyeongnam Travel” to promote Gyeongnam’s tea culture.

This project, which is being implemented for the first time this year, lets visitors experience the various tea cultures of Gyeongnam while operating a program to educate them.

In particular, it is expected to revitalize the pottery industry as well as revitalize the local tea culture by commissioning local potters to produce tea tools for tea drinking sets.

In cooperation with the Gaya Tea Association, Gimhae City selected three tourist attractions, including the Royal Tomb of Suro, and operates a program to guide you on how to use tea tools against the backdrop of an excellent tea culture. The tea tool set is requested to be produced by the local ceramics association.

In combination with travel products, Hapcheon-gun promotes healing and relaxation by visiting tourist attractions such as Gayasansori-gil and Haeinsa along with a tea tool set containing locally-produced teas. The tea tool set is requested to be produced at the pottery workshop in the building.