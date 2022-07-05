SportsSports News

LED Kayaking Event Taking Place at the Suyeong River This Friday and Saturday Evening

Haps Staff

The Busan Metropolitan Government will hold an hour-long night experience event for LED kayaking at the Suyeong River at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Participants can enjoy the colorful night view while riding a kayak with LED lights between Jwa Suyeong Bridge and Suyeong Intersection.

Participants can get a 5,000 won discount coupon if they also use the marine healing program and the River Cruise.

About 100 people can participate in each session over the two days. Participants can enjoy the beautiful night view of Suyeong River by riding a kayak with LED attached, and it is expected that the Suyeong River will shine even brighter with LED kayak lighting.

Haps Staff
