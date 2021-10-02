Lee Byung-hun to Receive The Excellence in Asian Cinema Award at the AFA15

The Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA) announced that the recipient of this year’s Excellence in Asian Cinema Award is the renowned Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.

The Asian Film Awards is an awards ceremony hosted by the Asian Film Awards Academy (AFAA), which was jointly established by the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the Tokyo International Film Festival. The Excellence in Asian Cinema Award aims to highlight distinguished talents and recognize their achievements in and contributions to the Asian film industry and culture.

With a stellar career spanning three decades, Lee Byung-hun has demonstrated his versatile talent in movies of all genres produced in many countries.

Lee is known for his special ability to interpret and transform a role into a powerful performance that delivers insight into his character’s psyche. He brings every line of dialogue to life, stunning his audiences with unforgettable experiences.

His astonishing acting ability has earned him many awards. With his film Inside Men (2015), he swept the Best Actor Awards at ten different awards presentations, including the prestigious Korean Grand Bell and Blue Dragon Awards, in 2016.

Lee’s influence goes beyond Korea and Asia; he makes an impact through his global influence. He was invited to the Academy Awards with his film Inside Men (2015) as the presenter for the Best Foreign Film, becoming the first Asian actor to be a presenter at the Oscars.

His presence in Hollywood blockbusters including G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and The Magnificent Seven (2016) has been an inspiration to many Korean talents inside and outside of Hollywood.

In addition to the long list of awards he has received, Lee has been crowned twice with Best Actor at the Asian Film Awards for his impressive performances in Inside Men (2015) and The Man Standing Next (2020).

With his most recent film, Emergency Declaration, Lee was invited to the Cannes Film Festival, taking the stage at the closing ceremony. He continues to build his illustrious career, recently venturing into producing a Netflix film titled I Believe in a Thing Called Love, in which he will also star.

“The Busan International Film Festival is proud to present Lee Byung-hun with the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award,” said Lee Yong-kwan, Chairman of the 26th Busan International Film Festival, adding that “Lee’s contribution to Asian and world cinema is widely recognized by the audience and the film industry. His fearless attitude towards morphing into a completely different character in every film truly reflects Lee’s professional dedication. Throughout his distinguished career, Lee has honed his acting skills and worked to raise the standard of film art. His finesse and passion show that he is a great fit for the title of Excellence in Asian Cinema.”

The 15th Asian Film Awards is once again held alongside the Busan International Film Festival. On October 8, which is during the 26th Busan Film Festival period, the awards ceremony will commence at the Paradise Hotel Busan at 8 p.m.. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Naver and YouTube as well.

Inaugurated in 2007, the Asian Film Awards celebrates excellence in Asian cinema through the annual presentation of awards to talents and films that make up the dynamic film industries of Asia. Awards night is a spectacular gathering of stars, celebrities, industry professionals, and the media that highlights and publicizes the year’s achievements in Asian movies.