Lee Byung-jin Takes Over as Busan’s Acting Mayor

Lee Byung-jin, the former head of the Busan City Planning and Management Office, took office today as the new acting mayor of Busan.

Acting mayor Lee will lead city affairs as the former Acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan and former Vice Mayor for Economic Affairs Park Seong-hun recently resigned to run for the mayoral by-election.

Lee previously served as the head of the city’s planning and management office before he became the head of the Gwangju Center of the National Information Resources Service last January.

Lee began work Friday after an online inauguration ceremony.

On the first day of his inauguration, Lee visited the City Hall Disaster Situation Room and the citizen quarantine promotion team, the command center for responding to novel coronavirus infections.

On Saturday, he conducted on-site covid-19 inspections and visit the Gadeok New Airport site and the North Port redevelopment site as well as visited the Busan Medical Center, a hospital dedicated to infectious diseases response including a temporary screening center and a life treatment center, to check the operation status and encourage medical staff and workers.

Lee became the 38th Mayor in Busan’s history.