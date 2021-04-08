Lee Chang-moo’s “Salvation” Filmed in Milyang Opens With 51 Screens Across Korea

Director Lee Chang-moo’s film ‘Salvation” opened at 51 theaters across the country, is a truth-tracking thriller about a detective investigating a suicide at a frozen lake.

The majority of the film was shot around Milyang, including Geumsidang amusement park, and other locations around the city.

The film received the best film award for overseas movies at the 3rd Japan Kadoma International Film Festival.

Two of the stars of the movie, Lee Sang-in and Gil Jong-gwan, are also from Milyang as well as the producer of the film Kang Tae-gyu.