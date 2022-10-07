Lee Dae-ho to Become Busan Public Relations Ambassador

Lotte Giants Lee Dae-ho will become the city of Busan’s public relations ambassador.

The city announced that Lotte Giants Lee Dae-ho will be appointed as Busan’s representative public relations ambassador at Sajik Baseball Stadium, where Dae-ho Lee’s retirement game will be held at 4:35 pm on the 8th.

Lee is a baseball player representing the old city of Busan and is considered the best hitter in the Korean professional baseball league.

In particular, during his playing period, he recorded dazzling results, such as 1 KBO MVP, 6 Golden Gloves, 3 times leader in batting average, and 2 times in home runs, and has become the pride of Busan citizens.

On Saturday, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon will visit Sajik Baseball Stadium to congratulate Lee Dae-ho on his retirement and deliver the plaque to signify his beginning as a public relations ambassador.

When Lee is appointed as Busan City’s representative public relations ambassador, he will represent Busan for the next two years and will play a role in promoting Busan’s charm both at home and abroad and further enhancing the image of Busan.

“I have appointed Dae-ho Lee, a franchise player of the Lotte Giants, who has been recognized as the best hitter in the KBO league and loved, as Busan City’s representative public relations ambassador. I sincerely thank Dae-ho Lee for doing this, and I plan to work with Dae-ho Lee, who is retiring at the end of this season, to create a ‘Busan where I want to live even if I am born again’,” Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon said.

In Busan, there are 15 public relations ambassadors in 10 fields including popera singer Kai, talent Kim Kwang-gyu, barista Jeon Joo-yeon, Korean Table Tennis Association Vice President Hyeon Jeong-hwa, vocalist Jo Sumi, movie actor Lee Jung-jae, comedian Kim Jun-ho, and singer BTS.

In August, singer Sumi Jo participated in the special concert for the Busan World Expo 2030, followed by BTS holding a concert to pray for the Busan World Expo 2030 at the Asiad Main Stadium on the 15th.