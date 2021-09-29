Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Joo Young to Host BIFF Closing Ceremony

The 26th Busan International Film Festival has selected actor Lee Jun Hyuk and actress Lee Joo Young to host the Closing Ceremony, which will be held on October 15 at 7 p.m.

Actor Lee Jun Hyuk, who has reached a wide audience with his outstanding performances in the films Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2017), is constantly expanding his filmography by working in various projects. Lee, who has continually broadened the range of his versatile acting by portraying diverse characters, has acted in drama series, such as Stranger (2017) and Stranger 2 (2020), and the films No Mercy (2018) and Baseball Girl (2019). His recent title, FIREFIGHTERS (2020), which is a humanist film based on the true story of the 2001 Hongje-dong fire incident, is about to premiere, raising the expectations of the audience.

Actress Lee Joo Young started her career in the short film Encounter (2012) and displayed her wide spectrum of talent by acting in various titles, such as Beauty of Journey (2013), The Transfer Student (2015), and A Quiet Dream (2016). Lee left a captivating impression with her performances in many films and TV series, such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), Jane (2016), Maggie (2018), Baseball Girl (2019), and Itaewon Class (2020), which presented her unique style of character build-up and original approach to acting.

Lee won 4 awards at the Busan International Film Festival 2018, including the KBS Independent Film Award, the CGV Arthouse Award, the Citizen Critics’ Award, and the Actress of the Year, for her role in the film Maggie (2018), which was invited to the Korean Cinema Today-Vision section of BIFF.