Lee Jung Jae Chosen as First PR Ambassador for 2030 Busan World Expo Bid

Actor Lee Jung Jae of Squid Game fame has been chosen as the first public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

The Busan city government announced that it has chosen the actor who has established himself as a global star with Squid Game and a 20-year history of film credits.

“Lee Jung Jae readily accepted the position of ambassador, fully sympathizing with how important the 2030 Busan World Expo bid is for the future development of Korea,” said Mayor Park Heong-joon.

The city plans to hold an appointment ceremony in mid-December.

The city plans to collaborate with the government and the bid committee to promote the bid overseas by appointing global influencers from various fields as ambassadors.