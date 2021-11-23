Image: Netflix
NewsBusan News

Lee Jung Jae Chosen as First PR Ambassador for 2030 Busan World Expo Bid

Haps Staff

Actor Lee Jung Jae of Squid Game fame has been chosen as the first public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

The Busan city government announced that it has chosen the actor who has established himself as a global star with Squid Game and a 20-year history of film credits.

“Lee Jung Jae readily accepted the position of ambassador, fully sympathizing with how important the 2030 Busan World Expo bid is for the future development of Korea,” said Mayor Park Heong-joon.

The city plans to hold an appointment ceremony in mid-December.

The city plans to collaborate with the government and the bid committee to promote the bid overseas by appointing global influencers from various fields as ambassadors.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

International Tea and Craft Fair Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Tickets for French Original Musical Concert ‘Encore’ On Sale

부산시, K-컬쳐(영화, 드라마 등) 촬영지 테마 관광으로 해외시장 노크

Lee Jung Jae Chosen as First PR Ambassador for 2030 Busan World Expo Bid

Russia’s “New Nation” Wins Non-Face-to-Face Online Eurasia K-Pop Dance Challenge

International Destinations: Anantara Gives Travelers Something to Smile About

Busan
few clouds
6 ° C
6 °
4.1 °
56 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 