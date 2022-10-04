‘Lee Kun-hee Collection’ is Coming to Gyeongnam This Month and Busan in November

The ‘Lee Kun-hee Collection’, which unveils the collections collected by the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, will land in Busan and Gyeongnam sequentially from this month.

The collection of Lee Kun-hee, called the ‘donation of the century’, is evaluated to have led the popularization and heyday of the domestic art market by collecting works of all ages and genres.

According to the Busan Museum of Art, ’Korean Modern and Contemporary Art Special Exhibition (working title)’, a tour of the Busan Collection of Lee Kun-hee, will open on November 11th.

The direction of Korean modern and contemporary art history from the 1930s to the 2000s, including Park Soo-geun’s ‘The Crushing Woman’ (1957) Yoo Young-guk’s ‘Mountain’ (1961) Kim Ki-chang’s ‘Heungrakdo’ (1957) Kwon Jin-gyu’s ‘Lee Soon-ah’ (1968).

About 120 works will be on display.

A total of 62 artists were named in this exhibition. In particular, the names of masters representing modern Korean art, such as Park Soo-geun, Yoo Young-guk, Lee Jung-seop, Jang Uk-jin, Chun Kyung-ja, Kim Ki-chang, and Park Rae-hyun, stand out.

The museum intends to examine the footsteps of Korean modern art in various ways by collecting these works in one place.

The exhibition can be seen in the exhibition room on the 3rd floor of the Busan Museum of Art until January 29, next year.

Gyeongnam Museum of Art will also hold a tour of the Lee Kun-hee collection from the 28th of this month to the 25th of January next year.

Ulsan Museum of Art is scheduled to host a regional tour next year.