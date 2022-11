Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection.

Event Information

Period: November 11, 2022 – January 29, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Admission is free, but a ticket is required. Up to 4 tickets per person can be reserved on the spot and are only valid for the day.

Website