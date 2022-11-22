Lee Kun-hee Collection Surpassed 10,000 Visitors in the First Week of Opening

The Busan Museum of Art announced that the number of visitors to the Lee Kun-hee Collection’s Korean modern and contemporary art special exhibition “Collection: A Great Journey”, which will be held until January 29 next year, exceeded 10,000 in November with the opening of the exhibition.

The special exhibition on Korean modern and contemporary art opened on the 11th, and received enthusiastic responses from the start, with citizens flocking to the museum one hour before the opening day.

Amidst the keen interest of citizens, the number of visitors to the special exhibition in the week of November exceeded 10,000, and in particular, the number of visitors to the exhibition on the 2nd and 3rd floors from November 11th to 17th was counted as 10,590. The audience is of all ages, from the elderly to those in their 20s.

“Collecting: A Great Journey” is an exhibition that brings together the modern art collections of collectors in each field that make up the art world together with the Lee Kun-hee Collection, which is called the ‘donation of the century’.

It is expected that this event will be an opportunity to meaningfully examine the activities of Korean artists and shed new light on the colorful journey of Korean art.

The exhibition is free and can be viewed through online reservations and on-site ticketing. Group viewings are held at 10:00 and 11:00 am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, so individual reservations are not accepted. You can apply for viewing on the website of the Busan Museum of Art.

On the 2nd floor of the Busan Museum of Art, the BMA Busan Art Collections Planning Exhibition “Everything Makes Each Other” provides an opportunity to take a fresh look at ‘Busan Art’ in Korea’s modern and contemporary history in the development of global capitalism.