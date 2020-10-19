Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola Exhibit Begins Tomorrow

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola exhibition featuring works from the American contemporary artist will begin at the Busan Museum of Art.

The exhibition is presented in two parts. In the first part, Bill Viola’s early works are exhibited along with Lee Ufan’s works. In the second part, a selection of Viola’s works from 1995 until 2014 are displayed on the third floor of the museum’s main building.

The Busan Museum of Art opened to the public on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available (Only in Korean).

Event Information

Period: October 21, 2020 – April 4, 2021

Venue: Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website