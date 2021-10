The Busan Museum of Art will host the third Lee Ufan and His Friends III featuring works from Christian Boltanski under the theme “4.4”.

Due to COVID-19 measures, online reservations are necessary are available here in Korean

Period: October 15, 2021 – March 27, 2022

Venue: Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

