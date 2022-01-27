Lee Yong-kwan Reappointed as Chairperson of the Busan International Film Festival

The Busan International Film festival has approved the reappointment of chairperson Lee Yong-kwan at the general assembly on the 27th of January at BIFF Hill.

As a founding member of BIFF in 1996, Lee has been served as chairperson of BIFF, before which he was the deputy programmer and has risen to the deputy festival director, and then served as the festival director.

He has been commissioned as chairperson of BIFF in 2018 and led the festival to be back on track. He has strongly established the festival as Asia’s biggest and best film festival with successful preventive measures against the COVID pandemic last year.

In accordance with the positive outcome, Lee has been reappointed which enables him to lead the organization for 4 more years.

He attracts much attention to this year’s festival and the prospective vision of BIFF saying, “I will try my best to meet the expectations of the Busan citizens and the filmmakers. With the festival director Huh Moonyung and the director of the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) Oh Seok Guen, we will establish a toehold for the festival according to the newly prepared 10-year plan.”

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from October 5 to 14 and the Asian Contents & Film Market will take place from October 8 to 11.