Image: Les Misérables Korea
Arts & Culture

‘Les Misérables’ Confirms its Busan Dates

By Haps Staff

The highly anticipated musical ‘Les Misérables’ has confirmed its opening date in Busan, marking the beginning of its city tour.

The Busan performance will take place at the Busan Dream Theater from October 15th to November 19th.

Based on Victor Hugo’s novel, the musical explores profound philosophical questions amidst a contradictory reality.

With beloved songs like ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ and ‘On My Own’, ‘Les Misérables’ has gained worldwide popularity, entertaining over 130 million people in 53 countries.

This Busan performance holds special significance as it marks the first time in 10 years since its premiere in 2013.

The all-Korean cast, including the main and supporting roles, was selected through auditions.

Further details about the cast have yet to be announced.

