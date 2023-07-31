“Les Miserables” Musical Names its Cast For Busan Performances This Fall

The highly anticipated musical “Les Miserables,” making a comeback to Busan after 10 years, has opened its ticket reservations and named its cast.

The first ticket sales will commence at 2 p.m. on August 9, with bookings available for a three-week period until November 3, encompassing the opening performance on October 15. Pre-orders for Dream Theater members can be made a day earlier, starting at 2 p.m. on August 8, offering up to a 25% discount.

The production’s casting lineup has also been unveiled, featuring a stellar ensemble to bring this classic story to life.

Woo Hyuk and Choi Jae-rim will take on the roles of Jean Valjean and Enjolras, respectively.

Woo Hyuk, who previously portrayed Enjolras in the 2015 reenactment of “Les Misérables,” now takes center stage as the new face of Jean Valjean in this season’s performance.

Kim Woo-hyung and Kai have been cast as Javert, the relentless police officer relentlessly pursuing Jean Valjean. Kim Woo-hyung previously earned acclaim for his roles as Enjolras in the 2013 premiere and Javert in the 2015 reenactment.

Other notable cast members include Cho Jung-eun and Lina as Fantine, Lim Ki-hong and Yuk Hyeon-wook as Thenardier, and Park Jun-myeon and Kim Young-joo as Thenardier’s wife. The role of Eponine will be portrayed by Kim Soo-ha and Lumina, while Yoon Eun-oh and Kim Gyeong-rok will play Marius, the revolutionary leader.

The third season of “Les Misérables,” celebrating its 10th anniversary in Korea, will kick off at the Busan Dream Theater from October 15 to November 19.

Following the Busan performance, the musical will continue its run at Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall in Seoul from November 30 and then at Keimyung Art Center in Daegu in March 2024.

Early reservations made before August 18 are eligible for up to a 20% discount, and there is a 20% discount for the matinee performance on October 25.

Additionally, elementary, middle, and high school students can enjoy a 30% discount on S and A seats.

Reservations can be made through Dream Theater, Interpark, Yes24, Ticket 11st, ticket offices, and Facebook.