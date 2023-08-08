Image: Les Misérables Korea
Les Misérables Tickets Go On Sale Today

Starting from today, tickets for the Busan run of the Korean version of the renowned musical “Les Misérables” will be available.

Reservations can be made for performances at Busan Dream Theater, spanning approximately three weeks until November 3, encompassing the opening show on October 15.

An afternoon matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. is set for October 25.

Tickets can be purchased through various channels, including Dream Theater Interpark Yes24 Ticket Office, Facebook, and the 11th Street ticket office. Dream Theater members can secure their seats from the 8th, enjoying an early reservation benefit of up to 25% discount.

“Les Misérables,” counted among the top four musicals alongside “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Miss Saigon,” has captivated audiences across 53 countries and 22 languages.

This upcoming rendition marks its return to Busan after a decade.

Noteworthy cast members include Min Woo-hyuk and Choi Jae-rim portraying ‘Jean Valjean,’ Kim Woo-hyung and Kai taking on the role of ‘Javert,’ Jo Jung-eun Lina as ‘Fantine,’ Lim Ki-hong as ‘Thenardier,’ Hyun-wook Yuk and Park Joon-myeon as ‘Thenardier’s wife,’ and Kim Young-joo, confirming their roles in the production.

