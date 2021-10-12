Less Than 10 Million People Visited Busan’s Beaches This Summer

The number of visitors to the city’s seven beaches dropped by almost a third this year, as the COVID-19 situation and early closure of summer operations left crowds looking elsewhere.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, the total number of visitors to the city’s beaches was 9.9 million people, down 32.8% from 2020.

Though the numbers were much lower, five of Busan’s beaches ranked in the top six most visited this summer.

Haeundae remained the nation’s most popular beach, followed by Daecheon Beach in Chungnam, Songjeong Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach, and Songdo Beach.

The total number of beachgoers nationwide also fell to 22.73 million people, a decrease of 16% over last year.

Gyeongnam province saw a rise of 15% this year while Ulsan saw a 42% rise in beach visitors.

Incheon saw the highest decrease at 90.5% of visitors.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019 Busan itself had 33,656,000 visitors.