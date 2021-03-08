Less Than Half of First Candidates in Busan Vaccinated So Far

As of Sunday, the city of Busan vaccinated 43.58% of the 60,347 vaccine candidates including staff and residents at nursing hospitals, nursing facilities, and hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 treatment.

There were 258 mild reactions such as fever and irregular breathing, all of which were reported from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The first round of vaccination targets residents and workers at nursing hospitals, nursing facilities, COVID-19 treatment hospitals, and medical staff.

The city also ended its operation of temporary screening clinics and plans to open mobile screening clinics that visit specific locations such as workplaces where workers are concentrated.

129,260 people were tested at temporary screening clinics in Busan since they opened last December and 155 cases were confirmed.