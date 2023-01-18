Let’s Go Rabbit to the Museum!

The Busan Museum of Art will hold an event “Let’s go to the Kangchungkangchung Museum!” to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the nation’s biggest national holiday.

This event, which will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for four days from January 21st to 24th, will include a ‘Photo Zone using a rabbit sculpture’, a ‘Tea ceremony experience (bunny cookies provided, reservations only)’, and there will be three types of experiential events including the ‘Folk Play Festival’.

In the lobby area of ​​the Busan Pavilion, family and friends can take commemorative photos at the photo zone with rabbit sculptures in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. In particular, wearing a cute and cute rabbit-shaped air suit, you can keep photos of your appearance on the spot.

In the outdoor yard of the museum, various traditional ‘folk games’ such as yutjeom, tuho, hoop, jegichagi, and a spinning top are held.

For the ‘Tea Ceremony Experience’, you can experience a tea ceremony with a rabbit cookie snack for those who make a reservation in advance at the Cultural Experience Center. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.