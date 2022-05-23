‘Let’s Go to Our House’, Presents the Works of 16 Master Craftsmen in Busan

The city of Busan will hold the ‘5th Busan Craft Master’s Exhibition’ under the theme of ‘Let’s go to our house’ in the 3rd exhibition room on the 2nd floor of City Hall from the 23rd to the 28th.

In this ‘The 5th Busan Craft Masters Exhibition’ organized by the Korea Craft and Design Culture Promotion Agency, 26 high-quality craftworks from 16 selected Busan craft masters are on display.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Let’s go to our house’, and it has the meaning of wishing that it will become a culture that can be enjoyed close and friendly like the craftsman ‘our house’ so that experiences and memories from all over the country can be brought back home.

Since 2013, the city has been selecting craft masters to discover the value of crafts, expand the base, and improve awareness of craft culture.

The city is targeting craftsmen who have been engaged in all fields of craft and culture industries such as wood, lacquer, porridge, ceramics, metal, textile, and paper for more than 15 years and have resided in Busan for more than 10 years as of the application date.

The selected masters are awarded with certificates and plaques, and a 10 million won development/production incentive is provided for technological development and quality improvement of crafts.