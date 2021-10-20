Dine & Drink

Lettuce Shortage Hits Subway

Haps Staff

Subway Korea has announced a temporary suspension on sales of salads at some of its stores across the country.

In an announcement on their homepage, the company said that a fixed amount of lettuce — 21g for a 6-inch sub and 42g for a footlong — would also be instituted for the time being due to supply issues.

In another announcement, the company also announced the resumption of roast chicken items on their menu which had temporarily suspended sales of three of its popular menu items due to a shortage of roasted chicken in its supply chain.

